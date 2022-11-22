good natured Products Inc. reports Q3 results
Nov. 22, 2022 8:54 AM ETgood natured Products Inc. (GDNPF), GDNP:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- good natured Products Inc. press release (OTCQX:GDNPF): Q3 Revenue of $26.2M (+45.6% Y/Y) beats by $6.66M.
- Cash generated by operating activities for YTD 2022 was $0.5 million compared to $12.1 million used by operating activities for YTD 2021.
- Net working capital improved to $19.6 million as at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.4 million as at September 30, 2021.
- The Company's adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2022 and YTD 2022 was $0.8 million and $3.0 million respectively, compared to a loss of $0.6 million for Q3 2021 and YTD 2021.
- In Q3 2022, the Company incurred a net loss of $2.1 million compared to a net loss of $2.9 million in Q3 2021. Net loss for YTD 2022 was $6.7 million compared to a net loss of $8.5 million in YTD 2021.
