JPMorgan Chase registers trademark for cryptocurrency wallet
Nov. 22, 2022
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has registered for a cryptocurrency wallet, called J.P. Morgan Wallet, under the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to a document dated Tuesday.
- The new wallet will provide an array of services that ultimately enables its customers to pursue financial activities on the blockchain. Some of those services include virtual currency exchange, virtual checking account, crypto payment processing, and credit and cash card payment processing, the document read.
- While JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon remains a crypto skeptic, the bank itself has been involved in exploring crypto-related products and services. In February, the lender invested in the crypto compliance and risk management technology units of TRM Labs, a provider of blockchain intelligence.
