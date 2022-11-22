Bridgeline Digital's HawkSearch available for BigCommerce Multi-Storefront users
Nov. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN), BIGCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cloud-based marketing technology software provider Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) has announced the availability of its AI-powered site search HawkSearch for Multi-Storefront users on the BigCommerce platform.
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) expanded the availability of Bridgeline’s (BLIN) HawkSearch connector to their Multi-Storefront users, including leading brands such as Ted Baker, Vanity Group, and Airofit B2B. The Multi-Storefront feature enables users to manage multiple e-commerce sites simultaneously.
- BigCommerce (BIGC) sites powered by HawkSearch can index product catalog data, build personalized recommendations, and offer data quality enhancement across their multiple online storefronts.
