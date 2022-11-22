Bridgeline Digital's HawkSearch available for BigCommerce Multi-Storefront users

Nov. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN), BIGCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cloud-based marketing technology software provider Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) has announced the availability of its AI-powered site search HawkSearch for Multi-Storefront users on the BigCommerce platform.
  • BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) expanded the availability of Bridgeline’s (BLIN) HawkSearch connector to their Multi-Storefront users, including leading brands such as Ted Baker, Vanity Group, and Airofit B2B. The Multi-Storefront feature enables users to manage multiple e-commerce sites simultaneously.
  • BigCommerce (BIGC) sites powered by HawkSearch can index product catalog data, build personalized recommendations, and offer data quality enhancement across their multiple online storefronts.

    Recommended For You

    Comments

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.