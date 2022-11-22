High Wire Networks to raise $10M
Nov. 22, 2022 8:57 AM ETHWNIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- High Wire Networks (OTCQB:HWNI) has entered into a stock purchase agreement via a PIPE capital raise at 0.075 cents per share.
- The capital raise will eliminate over $4.5M of debt immediately eliminating potential conversion of over 75M shares.
- Also eliminate over $300,000 per month in debt obligations.
- $6M has been completed of an up to $10M private investment in public equity.
- Offering is expected to be closed out early December.
- “We have partnered with investors who believe in the Company’s strategy and are investing for the long term. This capital raise largely completes the Company’s turn around and repair phase and sets the stage for even greater growth beyond what we’ve seen thus far, and sustainable cash flow as we do it. As I said very early on, we are going to go faster. We’ve gained momentum along the way, but now it’s time to really show what we can do as we move on to the next phase of this journey,” said High Wire CEO Mark Porter.
