TC Biopharm begins phase 2B study evaluating Omnimmune to treat acute myeloid leukemia

Nov. 22, 2022 8:57 AM ETTC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) is trading ~4% higher after it begun dosing first three patients in its Phase 2b trial of OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified cell therapy focused on treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
  • The first 5 patients in the trial will be a "safety cohort", spaced two weeks apart with safety review by an oversight board to confirm no drug related toxicity issues, subsequent to 5 patients being dosed the study will advance to open enrollment. The safety cohort trial will be completed before the end of 2022.
  • The next step in the study is a 19 patient interim review, which will allow TCBP to review dosing and increase dosing to a higher level.

