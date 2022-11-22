IntelGenx migraine therapy accepted for FDA review
Nov. 22, 2022 9:02 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT), IGX:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review IntelGenx's (OTCQB:IGXT) response to a 2020 letter wherein the company's new drug application for migraine therapy Rizafilm VersaFilm was rejected by the regulator.
- The FDA is now expected to make a decision on the new drug application (NDA) by April 17, 2023.
- "We are pleased to receive confirmation that the FDA is commencing its review of our NDA resubmission, and are looking forward to continuing to work with the Agency to make RIZAFILM VersaFilm available to acute migraine patients in the United States," said IntelGenx CEO Horst Zerbe.
- Rizaport, according to IntelGenx is the first rizatriptan oral disintegrating film for treating migraines to achieve E.U. marketing approval. Rizaport is formulated using IntelGenx's proprietary oral film technology VersaFilm.
- IntelGenx noted that Rizafilm is a registered trademark of Gensco Pharma.
