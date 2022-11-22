Hamilton Thorne GAAP EPS of $0.00, revenue of $13.5M misses by $0.88M
Nov. 22, 2022 9:00 AM ETHamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTLZF), HTL:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Hamilton Thorne press release (OTCPK:HTLZF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00.
- Revenue of $13.5M (+6.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.88M.
- Gross profit increased 8% to $6.5 million for the quarter and increased 12% to $20.5 million for the nine-month period
- Net income of $99 thousand for the quarter and $930 thousand for the nine-month period, versus net income of $249 thousand and $1.6 million in the prior year periods
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $2.1 million for the quarter and increased 4% to $7.0 million for the nine-month period
- Cash generated from operations was $471 thousand for the nine-month period; total cash on hand at September 30, 2022 was $15.7 million
