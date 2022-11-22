Teva says states can now participate in its nationwide opioid deal

  • Announcing the finalization of terms for its nationwide opioid deal Teva (NYSE:TEVA) said Tuesday that the sign-on process for the participating states has begun. A similar sign-on process for local jurisdictions will follow.
  • AbbVie (ABBV) subsidiary Allergan which was in dispute with Teva (TEVA) over opioid-related claims, has also finalized its settlement terms, the company added.
  • Citing previous nationwide opioid deals and the company’s settlements with states such as Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, Teva (TEVA) said: “we remain optimistic that a high participation rate in this nationwide settlement will be achieved.”.
  • In September, Teva’s (TEVA) outgoing Chief Executive Kare Schultz said that the company expected to finalize a nationwide opioid settlement by the 2022 year-end and begin payments next year.

