Teva says states can now participate in its nationwide opioid deal
Nov. 22, 2022
- Announcing the finalization of terms for its nationwide opioid deal Teva (NYSE:TEVA) said Tuesday that the sign-on process for the participating states has begun. A similar sign-on process for local jurisdictions will follow.
- AbbVie (ABBV) subsidiary Allergan which was in dispute with Teva (TEVA) over opioid-related claims, has also finalized its settlement terms, the company added.
- Citing previous nationwide opioid deals and the company’s settlements with states such as Texas, Florida, and Louisiana, Teva (TEVA) said: “we remain optimistic that a high participation rate in this nationwide settlement will be achieved.”.
- In September, Teva’s (TEVA) outgoing Chief Executive Kare Schultz said that the company expected to finalize a nationwide opioid settlement by the 2022 year-end and begin payments next year.
