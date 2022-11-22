Tribe Property Technologies announces acquisition of Strata Management assets

Nov. 22, 2022
  • Tribe Property Technologies (OTCQB:TRPTF) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of strata property management assets from Warrington PCI Management, continuing to grow Tribe's property management services across the Greater Vancouver region of British Columbia.
  • Tribe has agreed to pay WPM up to $375,000, where $250,000 payable on the closing date.
  • "This acquisition supports the continuous growth of our service delivery and bridges a relationship with WPM, whereby we can offer our property management services to future residential strata projects in BC." said Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe.
  • The closing date is expected to occur in early December 2022.

