Tribe Property Technologies announces acquisition of Strata Management assets
Nov. 22, 2022 8:45 AM ETTribe Property Technologies Inc. (TRPTF), TRBE:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Tribe Property Technologies (OTCQB:TRPTF) has agreed to acquire a portfolio of strata property management assets from Warrington PCI Management, continuing to grow Tribe's property management services across the Greater Vancouver region of British Columbia.
- Tribe has agreed to pay WPM up to $375,000, where $250,000 payable on the closing date.
- "This acquisition supports the continuous growth of our service delivery and bridges a relationship with WPM, whereby we can offer our property management services to future residential strata projects in BC." said Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe.
- The closing date is expected to occur in early December 2022.
