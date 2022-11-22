Palisade Bio surges 39% on fast track tag for post surgery gastrointestinal therapy

  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted Fast Track designation to LB1148, used for the acceleration of time to return of bowel function following gastrointestinal surgery.
  • (PALI) is trading ~39% higher premarket.
  • Fast Track is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fulfill an unmet medical need.
  • LB1148, is a protease inhibitor which acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following gastrointestinal surgery.

