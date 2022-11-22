Valaris (NYSE:VAL) +2.2% pre-market Tuesday after BP (NYSE:BP) awarded it a four-well contract for the ultra-deepwater Valaris DS-12 drillship for work offshore Egypt.

Valaris (VAL) estimates the total contract value, including a mobilization fee, at $136.4M.

The contract is expected to start in Q3 or Q4 2023 and last for ~320 days.

The drillship is currently operating offshore Senegal and Mauritania on an eight-month contract for BP (BP), which is scheduled to complete in September.

The rig's maximum operating water depth is 12K ft while its maximum drilling depth is 40K ft.

Valaris (VAL) "remains one of the financially strongest industry players with negative net debt levels and ample liquidity," Henrik Alex writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.