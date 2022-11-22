Qualigen Therapeutics announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
Nov. 22, 2022 9:13 AM ET
- In a bid to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum price requirement, Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) has announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Tuesday.
- That means every 10 shares of the company’s common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into 1 share.
- The stock is scheduled to begin trading on split-adjusted basis from market open on Nov. 23, 2022.
- QLGN shares are down 2.5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
- Earlier: Qualigen Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.44M misses by $0.18M
