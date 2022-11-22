Qualigen Therapeutics announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split

Nov. 22, 2022 9:13 AM ETQualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • In a bid to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum price requirement, Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) has announced 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Tuesday.
  • That means every 10 shares of the company’s common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into 1 share.
  • The stock is scheduled to begin trading on split-adjusted basis from market open on Nov. 23, 2022.
  • QLGN shares are down 2.5% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
  • Earlier: Qualigen Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.06, revenue of $1.44M misses by $0.18M

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.