Salesforce rises even as Deutsche Bank cuts estimates ahead of Q3 results

Nov. 22, 2022 9:15 AM ETSalesforce, Inc. (CRM)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares rose on Tuesday even as Deutsche Bank cut estimates ahead of its third-quarter results later this month, noting concerns over macro uncertainty and the impact of foreign exchange.
  • Analyst Brad Zelnick, who has a buy rating on Salesforce (CRM), noted that the Marc Benioff-founded Salesforce (CRM) has seen a more difficult selling environment over the past few months and as such, there is only "limited upside" expected in the third-quarter, along with "modest forward guidance."
  • "The most consistent message in our checks this quarter was one of uncertainty, specifically related to myriad macro factors impacting deal timing and ultimately pipeline conversion," Zelnick wrote in a note to clients. "Accordingly, we believe it prudent to adjust our model and layer in additional conservatism for [fourth-quarter] and next year, in addition to the stronger [U.S. dollar]."
  • Salesforce (CRM) shares rose fractionally to $145.01 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
  • On Monday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that Salesforce (CRM) is seeing a "worse" situation that previously believed ahead of its third-quarter results.

