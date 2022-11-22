Clubhouse Media Group CEO converts ~$1.8M of personal debt into common stock
Nov. 22, 2022 9:01 AM ETClubhouse Media Group, Inc. (CMGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK:CMGR) has announced that CEO Amir Ben-Yohanan has further reduced CMGR's debt by converting $1.81M of related party debt personally owed to him, in exchange for 4,520,417,475 shares of common stock at $0.0004/share on Nov. 17, 2022.
- "This debt exchange assists in reducing the debt on our balance sheet, and I believe gets us one step closer to our long-term goal of eliminating CMGR's debt and hopefully uplisting to a national securities exchange such as the Nasdaq Capital Market." said Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of CMGR.
- There can be no assurance that CMGR will apply to list its common stock, or that if CMGR applies to list its common stock that its application will be approved.
