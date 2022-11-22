IFF enters partnership with AI-driven personalized nutrition platform

  • IFF (NYSE:IFF) to enter the personalized nutrition sector through a strategic partnership with Salus Optima, a British-based, digitally-enabled personalized nutrition, health and wellness company.
  • The initial focus for the partnership will be metabolic health, including obesity, pre-diabetes, high cholesterol and pre-hypertension, which impacts over 25% of the adult population globally.
  • "By combining IFF's science-led, high-quality, clinically-studied ingredients and applications expertise with Salus Optima's world-class digital health and wellness capabilities, we invest in technology that drives the industry forward," said Madhusudan Patel, director, venturing and tech sourcing, Global R&D, IFF.

