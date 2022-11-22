Fortune Brands receives board approval for MasterBrand spin-off
Nov. 22, 2022 9:25 AM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) has received board approval for the spin-off of its MasterBrand cabinets business.
- The tax-free separation will be achieved through the distribution of all outstanding shares of MasterBrand common stock to Fortune Brands common stockholders of record as of December 2, 2022.
- The distribution is expected to be completed after the market close on December 14, 2022, with Fortune Brands (FBHS) common stockholders receiving one share of MasterBrand’s common stock for every share of Fortune Brands’ (FBHS) common stock held on the record date.
- Fortune Brands expects "regular-way" trading of MasterBrand’s common stock to begin on December 15, 2022, under the ticker symbol "MBC", the first trading day following the distribution date.
