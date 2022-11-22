Flexpoint announces additional orders of impact detection sensors to a leading manufacturer of autonomous vehicles
Nov. 22, 2022 9:29 AM ETFlexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCPK:FLXT) has received an additional purchase order for sensors for an impact detection system.
As previously announced the company has entered into an agreement with a leading US based manufacturer/OEM to provide custom Bend Sensors for an impact detection system for autonomous vehicles in the United States.
Once production begins, purchase orders will begin escalating over the next several years.
"It is important to note that they have requested delivery of these sensors before the end of the year. I believe this is indicative of the urgency with which this project is proceeding. This represents an important step in moving forward with this manufacturer. We expect orders to ramp up significantly throughout 2023. The expansion of this application could increase annual revenues exponentially," said Clark Mower, President of Flexpoint
Comments