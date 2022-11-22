International Zeolite gets investment from CoTec
Nov. 22, 2022 9:29 AM ETInternational Zeolite Corp. (IZCFF), CTH:CA, IZ:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- International Zeolite (OTCPK:IZCFF) said Tuesday that CoTec Holdings is making a $2 million investment in the company.
- CoTec has signed a subscription agreement to purchase 13,333,334 units from IZ on a private placement basis at a price of $0.15 per unit.
- King Chapel International, a company associated the CEO of CoTec, is also a party to the agreement and will subscribe for 2M units, providing IZ with aggregate subscription proceeds of $2,300,000.
- Each unit will consist of one common share of the company and one common share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.18 for 12 months from the closing date.
