South Korea's LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with the state of Tennessee to build a new cathode materials factory in the U.S., to produce cathode materials containing nickel, cobalt, manganese and aluminum for next-generation electric vehicle batteries.

LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) said it expects to spend more than $3B in new facilities to be built in Clarksville, with plans to start production as soon as H2 2025 before ramping up to 120K/year tons of cathode materials - enough to power 1.2M EVs - by 2027.

The company is expected to supply cathode materials to Ultium Cells, a battery joint venture between LG Chem and General Motors.

Citing new projects from automakers, LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) recently raised its FY 2002 revenue guidance to 25T South Korean won (~$18.4B) from 22T won.