Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has a definitive deal to acquire Tibit Communications, and it's acquired Benu Netorks - a pair of privately held companies that will shore up the company's exposure in fiber broadband access.

Tibit and Benu focus on simplifying broadband access networks - Tibit through passive optical networking technologies, and Benu via advanced subscriber management.

“Tibit’s high-speed PON technologies and Benu’s subscriber management products, combined with Ciena’s current access and edge portfolio, will enable us to offer broader, more complete, and fully integrated broadband access solutions that combine routing, subscriber management, and PON features and functionality," said Ciena's Scott McFeely.

The acquisitions sum up to adding more than 60 engineers with significant experience in access technologies, Ciena said.

Ciena acquires the remaining shares of Tibit it doesn't already own in a transaction valued around $210M in cash. That deal has been approved by the boards of both companies, as well as Tibit's shareholders, and it's expected to close in Ciena's fiscal first quarter.

The Benu transaction also closed during the company's first quarter.