Achilles gets US patent linked to method identifying tumor mutations

Nov. 22, 2022 9:40 AM ETAchilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) said a U.S. patent no. 11,504,398 was granted which covers the treatment of patients with an immunotherapy targeting clonal neoantigens detected using Achilles Clonality Engine (ACE), including vaccine, antibody and autologous T cell therapy approaches.
  • The company noted that ACE is a proprietary method for determining clonality of patient-specific mutations that drives the PELEUS bioinformatics platform.
  • Clonal neoantigens are original mutations formed early in tumor evolution which are expressed on all cancer cells and absent from healthy tissue, according to the company.
  • "This patent confirms that our data-driven method of identifying personalized clonal mutations is the first of its kind and has potential different modalities including vaccines, antibodies and autologous T cell therapies," said Achilles Chief Scientific Officer Sergio Quezada.

