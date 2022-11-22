ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to delist from TSXV

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

  • ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) said Tuesday it got approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.

  • Effective as at the close of trading on Friday, November 25, 2022, IPA’s common shares will no longer be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV.

  • The delisting from the TSXV will not affect the its listing on the NASDAQ, IPA said.

  • The company said it believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSXV no longer justifies the expenses and administrative efforts required to maintain a dual listing.

