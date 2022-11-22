ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to delist from TSXV
Nov. 22, 2022 9:47 AM ETImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA:CA), IPA, IPATFBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) said Tuesday it got approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange.
Effective as at the close of trading on Friday, November 25, 2022, IPA’s common shares will no longer be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV.
The delisting from the TSXV will not affect the its listing on the NASDAQ, IPA said.
The company said it believes that the trading volume of its shares on the TSXV no longer justifies the expenses and administrative efforts required to maintain a dual listing.
