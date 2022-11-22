As consumers pull back on discretionary purchases, particularly for big ticket items, Baird moved to downgrade Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).

“As part of our ongoing process to evaluate recession scenarios, we are downgrading several covered stocks to reflect company-specific and broader macro concerns,” equity analyst Colin Sebastian commented. “These include companies meaningfully exposed to discretionary "high ticket" purchases and potentially out-sized impacts from an environment of escalating jobless claims — a dynamic we've already witnessed with e-commerce in UK/Europe.”

As such, Airbnb (ABNB) -2.78%, Carvana (CVNA) -3.9%, and Vroom (VRM) -5.3% each had their prior Buy ratings shifted downward to Neutral.

For Airbnb (ABNB), Sebastian said that travel spend during an expected recession is likely to decline in a meaningful way. The company’s premium valuation does not reflect this potential, in his view. Sebastian reduced his price target to $100 from a prior $120 alongside the downgrade to Neutral.

Vroom (VRM), meanwhile, was cut to Neutral on profitability concerns with its price target trimmed to $2 from a prior $3.

“We recognize the company continues to make progress in right-sizing operations and focusing on unit profitability, but longer-term secular growth opportunities are clearly overshadowed in the face of recession and ongoing inflation,” Sebastian explained. “ We could see returning to a more positive rating in scenarios of macro improvements, successful completion of the restructuring plan, and/or higher e-commerce unit sales volumes at improved levels of unit economics.”

