Airbnb, Carvana, Vroom downgraded as Baird assesses recession risks

Nov. 22, 2022 9:51 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB), CVNA, VRMBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen

stockcam

As consumers pull back on discretionary purchases, particularly for big ticket items, Baird moved to downgrade Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM).

“As part of our ongoing process to evaluate recession scenarios, we are downgrading several covered stocks to reflect company-specific and broader macro concerns,” equity analyst Colin Sebastian commented. “These include companies meaningfully exposed to discretionary "high ticket" purchases and potentially out-sized impacts from an environment of escalating jobless claims — a dynamic we've already witnessed with e-commerce in UK/Europe.”

As such, Airbnb (ABNB) -2.78%, Carvana (CVNA) -3.9%, and Vroom (VRM) -5.3% each had their prior Buy ratings shifted downward to Neutral.

For Airbnb (ABNB), Sebastian said that travel spend during an expected recession is likely to decline in a meaningful way. The company’s premium valuation does not reflect this potential, in his view. Sebastian reduced his price target to $100 from a prior $120 alongside the downgrade to Neutral.

Vroom (VRM), meanwhile, was cut to Neutral on profitability concerns with its price target trimmed to $2 from a prior $3.

“We recognize the company continues to make progress in right-sizing operations and focusing on unit profitability, but longer-term secular growth opportunities are clearly overshadowed in the face of recession and ongoing inflation,” Sebastian explained. “ We could see returning to a more positive rating in scenarios of macro improvements, successful completion of the restructuring plan, and/or higher e-commerce unit sales volumes at improved levels of unit economics.”

Read more on his similar rationale outlined in the downgrade of Carvana.

Comments (2)

