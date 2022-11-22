AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) plan to form a joint venture that combines their cash equities and equity research businesses, the companies said Tuesday. The joint venture will combine Bernstein Research Services' global equity research and execution platform with SocGen's equity research and execution capabilities.

SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF) intends to take a 51% stake in the venture, with an option to achieve full ownership after five years. It will be run as a long-term partnership under the Bernstein name. Robert van Brugge, CEO of Bernstein Research, will become CEO of the joint venture for an initial term of five years and Stephane Loiseau, head of Societe Generale's cash equities business, will be deputy CEO.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLF) will pay an equalization payment to AllianceBernstein (AB) at the close.

"This partnership with one of the most recognized firms in research and cash equities, combined with our global leadership in equity derivatives, would create an indisputable leader across the equity business for the benefit of our issuer and investor clients," said Slawomir Krupa, head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions for Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF).

With AB owning less than half of the joint venture, AllianceBernstein (AB) expects to deconsolidate Bernstein Research from its financial statement after the deal closes. That is expected to have a "modestly positive" impact on AB's operating margin.

With Societe Generale's (OTCPK:SCGLF) majority stake, the venture will be 100% consolidated by the French banking company from an accounting and regulatory perspective. A call option would be grated to SocGen to purchase the 49% owned by Allied Bernstein (AB), and reciprocally, a put option would be granted to AllianceBernstein to sell its 49% to SocGen a of the JV's fifth anniversary.

