HP: 2023 outlook, new job cuts, weigh on sentiment

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares bounced around in extended-hours trading Tuesday after the PC and printer maker issued its outlook for 2023 that fell well short of expectations and said it would reduce headcount by up to 6,000 employees by 2025.

Looking to the next fiscal year, on an adjusted basis, HP (HPQ) expects to earn between $3.20 and $3.60 a share, well below the $3.61 a share analysts were forecasting.

The company also announced job cuts by the end of fiscal 2025, saying it expects to reduce headcount between 4,000 and 6,000 employees.

HP (HPQ) also expects free cash flow for the next fiscal year to be between $3B and $3.5B, with the mid-point coming in below the $3.46B that analysts were expecting.

For its fourth-quarter, HP (HPQ) said it earned an 85 cents a share, excluding one-time items, on $14.8B in revenue, as personal systems revenue came in at $10.27B, below the $10.28B analysts were expecting.

Analysts were expecting HP (HPQ) to earn 84 cents a share on $14.68B in sales.

For the first-quarter, HP (HPQ) expects to earn between 70 cents and 80 cents a share, excluding one-time items, while analysts had previously forecast the company to earn 86 cents a share.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend 5% to 26.5 cents a share, up from a previous 25 cents a share.

Initial reaction to HP's (HPQ) announcements sent the company's shares down as much as 5% in after-hours trading, but the stock then rallied to rise 1.3%.

HP (HPQ) will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last week, Credit Suisse downgraded HP (HPQ), noting that macro concerns could "challenge" the company's near-term potential.