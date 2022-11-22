Citigroup (NYSE:C) bulking up its investment banking operations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, as it seeks to profit from surging growth in the Gulf market for initial public offerings, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing an interview with a company executive.

While much of the world has seen IPOs decline from last year as the stock market dropped for most of 2022, the Gulf region's activity has surged due to high oil prices and government-led privatization programs. The regions issuers have raised ~$16B in IPOs, this year, comprising about half of total IPO proceeds for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, according to Refinitiv data.

Citi (C) relocated Omar El Duraie, its director for power, renewables and utlities, to Dubai from London earlier this year, and plans to add more people in the UAE and Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022, said Miguel Azevado, Citi's head of investment banking for the Middle East and Africa, excluding South Africa.

"This year the region has been extremely active while the rest of the world has been on pause," he said. "I expect next year to be very similar to this year."

According to Dealogic, Citi (C) stands in fifth place for IPO bookrunning in the Middle East/Africa region, following HSBC (HSBC), EFG-Hermes (OTC:EFGZF) , Goldman Sachs (GS), and Riyad Bank, the the year through Nov. 15.

In terms of investing banking revenue on a global basis, Citi (C) also ranked in fifth place for the year through Sept. 14.