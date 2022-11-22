BP (NYSE:BP) has halted a planned restart of operations at its biggest European refinery after workers at the plant started strike action, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Workers at the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, had threatened to strike over wage demands, and are limiting efforts to fix a fault at the plant which prompted it to stop fuel production last week.

The halt of the Rotterdam refinery takes ~400K bbl/day of crude processing capacity out of operation in Europe.

The workers are seeking a package that includes a 9.5% wage increase, citing current Dutch inflation rates above 14%, while BP (BP) has offered a 5% raise and a one-off €4K bonus.

BP's (BP) current "risk-reward is extremely compelling right now," The Global Investor writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.