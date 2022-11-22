'Top Gun: Maverick' landing on Paramount streaming Dec. 22 globally
Nov. 22, 2022
- Top Gun: Maverick - the year's biggest movie hit - is making its streaming debut on Dec. 22, as Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) looks to translate a needle-moving in-theater hit to some subscriber success for its relatively young direct-to-consumer efforts.
- The film hits Paramount+ Dec. 22 and it should provide a shot in the arm for the service, which grew to 46M subscribers in the company's most recent earnings report.
- Paramount has 67M streaming subscribers overall (including Showtime OTT and other efforts): solid, if a ways behind the 220M-plus arms race conducted by Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS).
- The film will be available in the United States along with Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, the UK and Latin America on Dec. 22, and will see availability in South Korea and France in 2023.
- Top Gun: Maverick opened to a solid $126.7M in late May - not the year's biggest opening, but it became the success story of 2022 due to almost unheard-of steady business week after week, helped by long runs in premium theater formats such as IMAX (IMAX).
- At its widest release it was in 4,751 theaters, and it grossed a year's-best $716.7M domestically. On a worldwide basis, it grossed $1.49B.
- That helped pace a 48% year-over-year revenue growth rate in Paramount's Filmed Entertainment segment, along with a $65M gain in operating income before depreciation/amortization.
- On Monday, Paramount confirmed it was terminating a planned sale of publishing arm Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House.
