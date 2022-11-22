DXP Enterprise raises an incremental $105M in term loan B

Nov. 22, 2022
  • DXP Enterprises (DXPEhas closed on raising incremental $105M senior secured term loan B borrowings that will be added to the initial $330M Term Loan B raised in December of 2020.
  • Including the new borrowings, DXP will have $417.2M in senior secured term loan B borrowings.
  • The existing and new TLB borrowings mature in 2027 and are priced at Term SOFR plus an applicable margin of 5.25%.
  • Proceeds to repay borrowings under DXP’s Asset Based Loan, and the remaining for general corporate purposes, potential acquisitions and transaction fees and expenses.

