Amgen osteoporosis therapy linked to low blood calcium – FDA

Nov. 22, 2022 10:26 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

FDA Headquarters - White Oak Campus

hapabapa

  • The FDA warned Tuesday that blockbuster osteoporosis therapy Prolia developed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), is associated with the risk of hypocalcemia that can even lead to hospitalization and death in kidney disease patients on dialysis.
  • The agency said it was investigating Prolia for severe hypocalcemia risk following a review of interim results from an ongoing safety study conducted by Amgen (AMGN). The company was not immediately available for Seeking Alpha’s request for comments.
  • Early results from a separate FDA study also indicated that dialysis patients who received Prolia injections showed a significant risk of hypocalcemia with adverse outcomes, including hospitalization and death, the agency said.
  • However, the FDA advised patients not to stop Prolia therapy without consulting their healthcare providers.
  • The FDA first approved Prolia, also known as denosumab, in 2010 for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women who are at high risk for bone fracture.
  • In 2021, Amgen (AMGN) generated $2.2B in sales from Prolia in the U.S. with ~17% YoY growth.

