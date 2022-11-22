Amgen osteoporosis therapy linked to low blood calcium – FDA
Nov. 22, 2022 10:26 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The FDA warned Tuesday that blockbuster osteoporosis therapy Prolia developed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), is associated with the risk of hypocalcemia that can even lead to hospitalization and death in kidney disease patients on dialysis.
- The agency said it was investigating Prolia for severe hypocalcemia risk following a review of interim results from an ongoing safety study conducted by Amgen (AMGN). The company was not immediately available for Seeking Alpha’s request for comments.
- Early results from a separate FDA study also indicated that dialysis patients who received Prolia injections showed a significant risk of hypocalcemia with adverse outcomes, including hospitalization and death, the agency said.
- However, the FDA advised patients not to stop Prolia therapy without consulting their healthcare providers.
- The FDA first approved Prolia, also known as denosumab, in 2010 for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women who are at high risk for bone fracture.
- In 2021, Amgen (AMGN) generated $2.2B in sales from Prolia in the U.S. with ~17% YoY growth.
