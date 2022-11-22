Analog Devices rises as Credit Suisse posits whether it's 'largely escaping' chip downturn

NASDAQ: ADI is "largely escaping" the downturn impacting the rest of the industry. Analog Devices () shares rose more than 4% in early trading on Tuesday after it posted fourth-quarter results and guidance that topped expectations, leading Credit Suisse to wonder if the semiconductor company

Analyst Chris Caso, who has a neutral rating on Analog Devices ( ADI ), noted that the report is likely to keep the debate ongoing as to whether analog-focused companies, such as competitor Texas Instruments ( TXN ), have escaped the downturn or just have not been impacted by it yet.

"Since we have never seen a cycle in which industrial/analog suppliers have avoided a downturn, we’re assuming the latter," Caso wrote in a note to clients.

For the period ending October 29, Analog Devices ( ADI ) said it earned an adjusted $2.73 per share on $3.25B in revenue, up 38.8% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting Analog Devices ( ADI ) to earn $2.59 per share and $3.16B in revenue.

Looking ahead, Caso said the company's first-quarter guidance implied a growth rate of 17% year-over-year, while noting more color is needed on supply and demand going into the next fiscal year.

For the first-quarter, Analog Devices ( ADI ) said it expects revenue to be between $3.05B and $3.25B, topping estimates of $3.04B. It also expects operating margins to be 33.4%, plus or minus 130 basis points, while adjusted operating margins are forecast to be between 49.3% and 50.7%.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.50 and $2.70 per share, topping estimates of $2.41 per share.