Dell rises as Wall Street gets behind tech leader's cautious forecast

Investors took a positive view of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on Tuesday and sent the tech giant's shares up more than 3% following the company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report and cautious outlook.

On Monday, Dell (DELL) said it earned $2.30 a share, excluding one-time items, on $24.7B in revenue for the period ending October 28. Wall Street analysts had forecast Dell (DELL) to earn $1.61 a share, on $24.6B in revenue.

The company said its results included an increase in sales from its infrastructure solutions group, which consists of products such as servers, storage and networking equipment, but those results were countered by a decline in sales of PCs and associated products.

Speaking on a conference call on Monday, Dell (DELL) Chief Financial Officer Tom Sweet said the company expects to see its business remain impacted by what he called "global macroeconomic factors including slowing economic growth, inflation, rising interest rates and currency pressure" upon its customers.

Due to such issues, Dell (DELL) forecast a fourth-quarter profit of $1.50 to $1.80 a share, on revenue in a range of $23 billion to $24 billion.

"The sales forecast missed consensus and reflected a 16% [year-over-year] decline at the midpoint," said analyst Simon Leopold of Raymond James. Leopold said Dell's (DELL) outlook also suggests a sharper than expected decline in its commercial PC business, and further soft demand for servers.

Leopold maintained his outperform rating on Dell's (DELL) stock, and lifted his price target to $50 a share from $47.

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both have consensus buy ratings on Dell (DELL), while Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market, gives Dell (DELL) a hold rating on the company's shares.