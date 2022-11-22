Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) stock tumbled on Tuesday after management tempered their full-year expectations.

For the third quarter, the watch distributor reported non-GAAP EPS of $1.31, above the $1.21 consensus. However, a 2.9% decline in revenue to $211.4M for the quarter came in below the $225.6M expectation. Gross margin contracted 40 basis points from the prior year quarter to 57.3%.

“The disciplined execution of our strategy led to topline growth in constant currency and solid profitability in an increasingly difficult macro-environment,”CEO Efraim Grinberg said. “In this climate, we are pleased with the results across our brands and, in particular, with the continued success of our new CK brand that has been very well received by consumers.”

While Grinberg commented that the company is confident in the holiday sales outlook, currency and inflationary headwinds are expected to adversely impact earnings. As such, estimates were reeled in.

“As consumers in our key markets experience inflationary pressure, we are updating our annual outlook to reflect currency headwinds and a softer spending environment,” Grinberg said.

Net sales are anticipated to range from $740M to $750M versus the previous outlook of $780M to $790M. Currency fluctuations are expected to unfavorably impact full-year fiscal 2023 net sales by approximately $35M.

Shares of Movado Group (MOV) fell 8.88% about an hour after Tuesday’s market open.

