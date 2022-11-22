Wells Fargo reduced its rating on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Sell due to an expected overcorrection.

Equity analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic warned that continued pressure on volumes and pricing cloud the picture for the company. As such, she reduced EPS expectations for the full year and expressed concern on valuation grounds.

“While EXPD will shift focus to managing the downturn, we view there may be too much to overcome in the interim and will likely see both top-line and bottom-line pressure,” she concluded. “Managing the overall rate falloff while maintaining good standing with customers could prove to be difficult, in our view. As such, we believe there could be a slight overcorrection in the near-term, at least until they can rightsize both their costs and capacity.”

He assigned a $95 price target alongside the downgrade to Sell.

