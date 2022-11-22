Thin volumes mark pre-holiday trading headed into Thanksgiving

As expected, exchange traded funds that track Wall Street’s major equity averages have seen significantly lighter-than-usual volumes so far this week, leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO), and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) have each followed the S&P 500 (SP500) higher in Tuesday's early action, each climbing about 0.7%. This followed a mild decline the day before, with the S&P 500 slipping about 0.4%.

The uncertain trading that has marked this week's action so far has come on light volume. SPY, the world’s largest ETF, experienced trade volumes on Monday of 51M, well short of its daily average 91M. As of 12:30 p.m. ET SPY transacted 22M shares.

VOO and IVV posted trade volumes on Monday that read 2.39M and 2.30M, which were both lower than their daily volume averages of 4.65M and 5.02M. As of 12:30 p.m. ET VOO and IVV have transacted 1.07M and 1.13M shares.

The blue-chip Dow Jones (DJI) garnered returns of 0.8% in Tuesday's early trading, which lent support to the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA). DIA posted trade volumes on Monday of 1.58M shares which was noticeably lower than its average 3.98M shares. As of 12:30 p.m. ET DIA transacted 2.16M shares.

The tech heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) along with the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) are showing gains of +0.7% Tuesday following a retreat the day before. The QQQ watched investors transact 39.93M shares of the world’s fifth largest ETF on Monday. However, this dwarfed the fund's usual average of 62.56M shares. Moreover, as of 12:30 p.m. ET QQQ transacted 21.41M.

Experts predicted low trading volumes and light participation this week, with the stock market closed on Thursday and open for just a half day on Friday. Sometimes, thin volumes can exacerbate price swings, but a lack of major catalysts so far this week has left Wall Street treading water over the past couple days.

For more details on Tuesday's trading, see why shares have drifted up in tentative pre-Thanksgiving trading.