Agilent rises 6% on better-than-expected Q4 earnings, sees full-year profit above estimates

Nov. 22, 2022 11:04 AM ET

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is trading 6.6% higher after it posted better-than-expected Q4 result, helped by growth in all its units.
  • Revenue rose 11.4% Y/Y to $1.85B and beats by $90M.While, Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.14.
  • Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group unit rose 16% Y/Y to $1.12B.
  • Agilent CrossLab Group grew 7% Y/Y to $381M.
  • Diagnostics and Genomics Group grew 3% Y/Y to $352M.
  • The company expects first-quarter revenue to be in a range of $1.68B to $1.70B vs. consensus of $1.73B. Non-GAAP earnings guidance is expected in the range of $1.29 to $1.31 per share vs. consensus of $1.31.
  • Full-year revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.90B to $7.00B vs. consensus of $7.11B. Non-GAAP earnings guidance is expected in the range of $5.61 to $5.69 per share vs. consensus of $5.47.

