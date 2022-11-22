Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) plans to cut thousands of jobs as incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris strives to win over investors by cutting costs, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.

The payment tech company's stock has dropped 45% year-to-date, steeper than the S&P 500's 17% decline during the same period. Earlier this month, FIS targeted at least $500M in cost savings through its enterprise transformation program. The job cuts, which may affect several thousand employees and contractors, are expected to take place gradually, the people told Bloomberg.

According to Fidelity National Information's (FIS) 10-K filing, the company had more than 65,000 employees as of Dec. 31, 2021, with more than 40K employed outside of the U.S. About 12K, primarily in Brazil and Europe, are represented by labor unions or work councils.

Ferris will become president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross, who has served as CEO for eight years.

During FIS's Q3 earnings call, Ferris said the transformation program "will focus on consumer business with a goal of maximizing revenue growth, while simplifying our operating model. This will enable us to deliver significant reductions in both operating costs and capital expenditures through very targeted actions while always ensuring that our client remains at the center of everything we do."

