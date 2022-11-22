Durango acquires additional BC Copper properties
Nov. 22, 2022 10:37 AM ETDurango Resources Inc. (ATOXF), DGO:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Durango Resources (OTCQB:ATOXF) has reviewed the mineral occurrence data from BC Mineral Titles Online for its staking near American Eagle Gold’s NAK copper discovery located in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia.
- American Eagle recently announced a 125-meter discovery from surface of 1.02% copper equivalent on its NAK property maiden drill hole.
- Durango has also acquired two additional land packages near the NAK copper discovery located in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia.
- The Company has agreed to pay $10K and issue 1.5M common shares to arm’s length vendors subject to TSXV approval for 100% ownership of the claims.
