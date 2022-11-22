Durango acquires additional BC Copper properties

Nov. 22, 2022 10:37 AM ETDurango Resources Inc. (ATOXF), DGO:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Durango Resources (OTCQB:ATOXF) has reviewed the mineral occurrence data from BC Mineral Titles Online for its staking near American Eagle Gold’s NAK copper discovery located in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia.
  • American Eagle recently announced a 125-meter discovery from surface of 1.02% copper equivalent on its NAK property maiden drill hole.
  • Durango has also acquired two additional land packages near the NAK copper discovery located in the Babine copper-gold porphyry district of west-central British Columbia.
  • The Company has agreed to pay $10K and issue 1.5M common shares to arm’s length vendors subject to TSXV approval for 100% ownership of the claims.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.