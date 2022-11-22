Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) threatened Tuesday to further cut natural gas exports to Europe through Ukraine starting next week, calling into question one of the last remaining routes for Russian gas to reach Europe.

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) said Ukraine is withholding Russian gas destined for neighboring Moldova, warning it will limit transmit volumes from November 28 corresponding to the amount of gas not reaching Moldavian customers if the issue is not resolved.

Ukraine state energy company NJSC Naftogaz rejected Russia's claim, saying all volumes for Moldova are being transferred in full.

European benchmark gas prices jumped more than 4% on the news but gave up most of those gains to trade +1.6% at €118/MWh, as Europe has greatly increased gas storage levels and reduced Russia's leverage over Europe's energy market, with Russia's share of Europe's gas imports dropping from ~40% before the war in Ukraine to less than 10%.

Still, the latest issue may mark the start of a complete shutdown as disputes over contractual clauses and regulation often have preceded Russian supply curbs, and even with fuller than normal gas inventories, winter without any Russian gas at all would pose a challenge for Europe.

U.S. natural gas futures jumped 7.5% Monday to a two-week high $6.776/MMBtu.