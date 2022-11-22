Senators with antitrust oversight responsibility have announced they'll hold a hearing looking into competition in the live ticketing industry, following the high-profile failures of Ticketmaster (NYSE:LYV) in last week's sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets.

The Senate Judiciary's subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights (led by Chair Amy Klobuchar and Ranking Member Mike Lee) will convene the meeting, likely to take place in the new Congress.

Klobuchar has urged DOJ Antitrust action on the ticketing industry for years, and has been vocal about the industry role of Ticketmaster, part of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV).

"Reports about system failures, increasing fees, and complaints of conduct that violate the consent decree Ticketmaster is under suggest that Ticketmaster continues to abuse its market positions,” Klobuchar wrote to Ticketmaster CEO Michael Rapino last week.

Live Nation stock slipped Friday amid a report that the Justice Dept. had elected even before the Swift ticket debacle to launch a probe into Ticketmaster's potential abuse of power.