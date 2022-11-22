Toll Brothers upgraded as J.P. Morgan adopts more favorable view on homebuilders
- J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut upgraded homebuilder Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) to Overweight and downgraded M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Underweight as he moves to a more favorable risk-reward balance for the sector, overall.
- With a mild recession already priced into homebuilder stocks, the Federal Reserve's expected end to its tightening cycle in the first half of 2023 would provide a positive catalyst for the group, Rehaut said in a note to clients.
- Note that though Fed officials don't predict when they'll stop raising rates, the majority of policymakers expect rates to peak in 2023, according to their last summary of economic projections' dot plot. The end of the rate-hiking cycle could "allow for interest rates to decline from current levels over the next 12 months and hence be a significant positive catalysts for the stocks," the analyst wrote.
