Wayfair loses another bull after Cowen flips to neutral stance

Nov. 22, 2022

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

Another longtime bull on Wayfair (NYSE:W) moved to the sidelines on Tuesday with Cowen downgrading the online retailer to a Market Perform rating from Outperform.

Cowen has a neutral outlook on Wayfair (W) with near-term headwinds and profitability concerns offsetting the long-term market opportunity that still exists.

The firm cut its lower 2022-2031 revenue and EBITDA estimates due to macro headwinds and near-term worries about consumer demand for the home category.

"While W has taken steps to cut costs and approach EBITDA and FCF positive irrespective of top-line growth, that will take time to work out," warned analyst John Blackledge.

Cowen's lowered price target on Wayfair (W) is $38 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $51.25. The 52-week trading range for Wayfair is $28.11 to $298.00.

