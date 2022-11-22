RXO (NYSE:RXO) was initiated at a Buy rating at Oppenheimer on Tuesday, with the firm’s analysts outlining “an attractive investment opportunity” in the XPO Logistics (XPO) spinoff.

Equity analyst Scott Schneeberger told clients that the new company should be considered as “a leading tech-enabled brokered transportation platform with truck brokerage the cornerstone asset” with significant upside as an independent entity. Namely, he views the asset-light nature of the business with margin strength superior to key peers. As such, the post-spin discount for shares is unfair in his view.

“XPO Logistics (XPO) was founded a decade-plus ago as a disruptor in truck brokerage, the cornerstone of RXO,” he explained. “Via scaling size/building lasting relationships with shippers and truckers/particularly by leading with differentiated technology, RXO's truck brokerage business has delivered outsized growth relative to the brokerage industry rate, which has outpaced that of for-hire trucking. Possessing just 4% truck brokerage market share, we anticipate these trends continuing.”

Schneeberger assigned the stock a $21 price target alongside the “Outperform” initiation. Current levels represent “a conservative discount to similar peers,” in his view.

Read more on SeekingAlpha contributor Leo Nelissen’s positive outlook on the stock at present.