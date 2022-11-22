MacroGenics down 18% as Cowen downgrades on lack of catalysts
Nov. 22, 2022 12:01 PM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), a biotech focused on antibody-based therapeutics, fell ~18% Tuesday after Cowen downgraded its shares to Market Perform from Outperform, citing a lack of near-term milestones.
- The analyst Boris Peaker and the team argue that the sales of biotech’s breast cancer therapy Margenza “remain insignificant” amid limited commercial opportunity due to insufficient overall survival benefit.
- The analysts also commented on MacroGenics’ (MGNX) lead asset MGC018, for which Phase 2 data from a Phase 2/3 registrational trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is expected in 2024.
- Peaker and the team argue that its Phase 3 data is unlikely until at least 2027 and the trial “has a considerable risk” given the narrow therapeutic window for MGC018 and changing landscape for PSMA-targeting treatments in mCRPC.
- Wall Street has remained bullish on MacroGenics (MGNX) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha Authors indicated a Sell rating. However, SA’s Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated MGNX as a Hold.
Comments (1)