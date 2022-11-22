MacroGenics down 18% as Cowen downgrades on lack of catalysts

Nov. 22, 2022 12:01 PM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), a biotech focused on antibody-based therapeutics, fell ~18% Tuesday after Cowen downgraded its shares to Market Perform from Outperform, citing a lack of near-term milestones.
  • The analyst Boris Peaker and the team argue that the sales of biotech’s breast cancer therapy Margenza “remain insignificant” amid limited commercial opportunity due to insufficient overall survival benefit.
  • The analysts also commented on MacroGenics’ (MGNX) lead asset MGC018, for which Phase 2 data from a Phase 2/3 registrational trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is expected in 2024.
  • Peaker and the team argue that its Phase 3 data is unlikely until at least 2027 and the trial “has a considerable risk” given the narrow therapeutic window for MGC018 and changing landscape for PSMA-targeting treatments in mCRPC.
  • Wall Street has remained bullish on MacroGenics (MGNX) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha Authors indicated a Sell rating. However, SA’s Quant System, which consistently beats the market, rated MGNX as a Hold.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.