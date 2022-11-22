Western New England Bancorp cut to Neutral at Piper after recent rally
Nov. 22, 2022 12:07 PM ETWestern New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB)KRXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon downgraded Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Neutral from Overweight on Tuesday after the stock outperformed its peers on a year-to-date basis.
- YTD, Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) stock has climbed 7.6%, compared with -3.9% for the Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX), and -17% for the S&P 500.
- "We think this outperformance was driven by solid earnings improvement coupled with meaningful share repurchase activity on a relatively illiquid stock," Fitzgibbon wrote in a note to clients.
- WNEB is now trading at 108% of tangible book value, he pointed out, "which we think is about right for a small-cap bank with profitability and long-term growth metrics that are a bit below peers."
- The analyst's Neutral rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Strong Buy.
