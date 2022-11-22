Western New England Bancorp cut to Neutral at Piper after recent rally

Nov. 22, 2022 12:07 PM ETWestern New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB)KRXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Old Fashioned Bank Sign

georgeclerk

  • Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon downgraded Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Neutral from Overweight on Tuesday after the stock outperformed its peers on a year-to-date basis.
  • YTD, Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) stock has climbed 7.6%, compared with -3.9% for the Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX), and -17% for the S&P 500.
  • "We think this outperformance was driven by solid earnings improvement coupled with meaningful share repurchase activity on a relatively illiquid stock," Fitzgibbon wrote in a note to clients.
  • WNEB is now trading at 108% of tangible book value, he pointed out, "which we think is about right for a small-cap bank with profitability and long-term growth metrics that are a bit below peers."
  • The analyst's Neutral rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and contrasts with the average Wall Street rating of Strong Buy.
  • For more ideas on small cap banks, check out the SA stock screener

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.