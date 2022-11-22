FDA opts for meeting to discuss Revive's phase 3 trial of oral COVID drug

Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) said that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a Type C meeting to discuss the overall development plan and the latest revised goals of a phase 3 trial of oral therapy bucillamine to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

The company added that the FDA has now requested additional information, which would include clinical data, for them to agree on the study’s revised goals.

Revive noted that it will request the meeting, and plans to go over with the FDA the overall development plan for bucillamine in COVID-19 and further review the pre-dose selection data that would support the appropriate endpoints.

In September, the company announced that the FDA did not support the revised main goal of the phase 3 trial.

Revive said it had previously filed with the FDA for a revised main efficacy goal, which was assessing the difference in the proportion of participants with improvement in at least two COVID-19 related symptoms on or before Day 14, compared with baseline between bucillamine versus placebo.

Additional secondary goals may include the time to the polymerase chain reaction resolution, clinical outcome (death or hospitalization), disease severity, supplemental oxygen use, and progression of COVID-19, according to the company.