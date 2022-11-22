Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media company and Truth Social app public, rose 9% after holders voted to extend the time DWAC has to compete a deal by a year.

DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando announced the holder approval on a webcast. Digital World (DWAC) won approval to extend the deadline to Sept. 8, 2023.

A shareholder vote to extend the time Digital World (DWAC) had to complete a deal to take Trump's social media company public by an additional year took place at noon Tuesday after having been adjourned six times in recent months.

The holder approval comes as billionaire and Twitter chief Elon Musk allowed Trump to be reinstated on the social media platform on Saturday after Musk conducted a poll and users voted to bring the former president back to Twitter after he was kicked off in January 2021 following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who has more than 87 million followers on Twitter vs 4.62 million on Truth Social, still hasn't posted on Twitter since his Saturday reinstatement.

Trump told a Republican Jewish Coalition meeting on Saturday that he sees a lot of "problems at Twitter" and plans to stick with his own platform, according to media accounts of the event.

"I would expect Truth to be the main platform for the President’s truths," Orlando said in a Zoom interview with IPO Edge in on Tuesday prior to the vote.

Digital World (DWAC) had previously struggled to get the necessary 65% of shareholders needed to approve the extension for the combination with Trump's media company. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.