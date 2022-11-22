Italian utility Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) unveiled plans Tuesday to sell assets worth ~€21B ($21.5B) to reduce its rising debt and reposition its businesses, as well as boost investments as part of its strategy for the 2023-25 period.

Enel's (OTCPK:ENLAY) debt totaled €69.7B at the end of September, and the company said it will aim to cut net debt to €58B-€62B by the end of December, then lower it to €51B-€52B by the end of next year.

The company said assets to go up for sale will result in full exits from Argentina, Peru and Romania, and will devote its attention to six core markets: Italy, Spain, U.S., Brazil, Chile and Colombia.

A core strategy for the company will be electrification, with carbon-free electricity expected to cover ~90% of its fixed-price sales in 2025, when it plans to sell 80% of electricity volumes under fixed price contracts.

Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is set to sell electricity directly to U.S. businesses for the first time, as it received its Texas retail license and is in the process of signing contracts to be backed by production from more than 4 GW of wind and solar the company is operating or building in the state.

Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) is significantly raising its investments in the U.S. after the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, with its incentives for renewable facilities.

Last week, Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) announced plans to build one of the largest factories in the U.S. for making solar modules and cells.