WW International stock rockets higher as CEO scoops up shares

Nov. 22, 2022 12:25 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

WeightWatchers location in San Francisco Bay

Sundry Photography

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) shares soared on Tuesday after a Form 4 filing revealed insider buying activity by CEO Sima Sistani.

Per the filing, Sistani purchased 63,395 shares of the weight management company at an average price of $3.91. Filings also show that Director Christopher Sobecki purchased 101,481 shares at an average price of $4.17.

Shares of WW International (WW) rose 15.56% near the midpoint of Tuesday’s trading day. Despite the jump on Tuesday, shares remain depressed 75% from their starting point in 2022.

Comments

