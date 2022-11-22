Head-to-Head: FedEx vs. UPS, which shipping firm is a better buy?

The shipping and transportation segment is a competitive landscape headlined by FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

The two logistics and delivery firms are both trading in negative territory in 2022. However, the busy holiday season, kicked off in the next week by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, could create a catalyst headed into the end of the year.

With that in mind, here's a deeper look at the rivals head-to-head:

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings:

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings for FDX and UPS view both stocks as a Hold. The system is based on assigning letter grades to various quantitative measures, rating the stocks compared to industry baselines.

Both UPS and FDX formulated the same results as it pertained to profitability and growth. Both names received an A+ for profitability and a D- for growth. Regarding valuations FedEx out did UPS with a B- compared to a C. However, UPS outshined FDX with momentum, rating a C compared to FDX's D+.

Here's a breakdown of the Quant Ratings:

Wall Street’s Ratings:

Wall Street believes that FDX is Buy with 13 of 31 analysts over the past 90 days categorizing the package delivery giant as a Strong Buy or Buy.

Similarly, the Street also positioned UPS as a Buy. In UPS’s case, 14 analysts out of 31 analysts labeled the company as a Strong Buy or Buy. However, UPS has also generated some vocal bear calls, with two analysts rating the stock a Strong Sell.

See a complete breakdown below:

Fundamental Figures:

Looking under the hood, UPS showed gross profits of $25.00B whereas FedEx posted gross profits of $23.47B. Looking at the balance sheet, UPS holds less net debt, with $12.50B in that category compared to the $30.80B FDX holds.

From a cash flow standpoint, UPS has delivered$14.02B in net operating cash flows while FDX has supported $9.35B. Below is a breakdown of further fundamental figures:

Past Performance:

Looking at stock performance, FDX has led the way higher in the past month, rising by more than 13% compared to a 9% advance for UPS. However, taking a longer view, UPS has been the clear outperformer over multiple timeframes. While both stocks are down for 2022 as a whole, the decline in UPS has been half that of FDX.

Here's a breakdown of past performance:

What Others Say:

Seeking Alpha contributor J.G. Collins believes that UPS is a Buy. Collins stated “CEO Carol Tome seems laser-focused on squeezing greater efficiencies from existing assets using innovation.” Collins added “This will drive United Parcel Service higher margins and free cash flow.”

At the same time, Great Plains Investment Research, another SA contributor, sees FedEx as a Buy. The contributor highlighted that “FedEx offers a near asymmetrical risk vs. reward, with the potential for the bull case scenario more likely to play out in our opinion.”

Other Choices:

United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) are not the only air freight and logistics options for the investment community to choose from. Other competitor stocks include C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), Forward Air Corporation (FWRD), and GXO Logistics (GXO).

Additionally, a market participant can also diversify their stance to UPS and FDX by looking into exchange traded funds.

UPS can be found inside of 286 different ETFs. The three funds that have the largest exposure to the stock include the iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) at 17.11%, Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares ETF (TPOR) at 8.88%, and the Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF (SHPP) at 8.84%.

FedEx on the other hand sits inside of 198 ETFs. The top three being the ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) at 4.03%, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT) at 3.64%, and the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) at 3.28%.

For a complete side-by-side comparison of the two check out Seeking Alpha’s analysis on both UPS and FDX.